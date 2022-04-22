Maria Sharapova announces that she is pregnant

Maria Sharapova has announced on her Instagram profile that she is pregnant. Taking advantage of her 35th birthday, the former Russian tennis player, five-time Grand Slam champion and number 1 in the world at the time, shared a photograph from a paradisiacal beach to spread the happy news with a curious joke: “Precious beginnings! Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.”, he wrote for his more than 4 million followers on the social network.

Masha will be a mother with the man she has been dating since 2018, British businessman Alexander Gilkes. At the end of 2020, they revealed on social networks that they had become engaged and now they give a new in their relationship with the announcement of the arrival of a baby. The little tummy of the Russian makes us think that there are still a few months left so that one of your big dreams can come true.

The former tennis player has just turned 35 and has done so while trying to help as best she can those millions of people affected by the Russian invasion in Ukraine. “With each passing day I am more and more heartbroken and deeply saddened by the images and stories of families and children affected because of this growing crisis in Ukraine,” he shared on Instagram last month. She has joined the Russian athletes who have condemned the invasion and has assured that she will make a donation to Save the Children: “I make a donation to the Save the Children crisis relief fundan organization that works tirelessly to provide food, water and relief kits to help those in need.”

Who is Alexander Gilkes?

The father of the child that Maria Sharapova is gestating inside her is Alexander Gilkes, a British businessman with strong connections to some of the great personalities of Britain’s royal family. He grew up in England and shared a school with Princes William and Harry, so he is also friends with Princess Eugenia and Pippa Middleton.

East art dealer, to which is attributed a heritage of more than 20 million euros, was married years ago to Misha Nonoo, one of Meghan Markle’s best friends. They were married in Venice in an event of spectacular dimensions attended by members of the royal house and which featured a live performance by Lana del Rey. They would separate in 2016.