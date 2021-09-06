Maria Sharapova: holidays in Puglia before Venice

C.he there Puglia is one of the most popular destinations for international VIPs has been a consolidated reality for several years. Among its strongest admirers there are Madonna, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Tom Hanks, David and Victoria Beckham and many others.

But the heel of Italy has also fascinated and conquered Maria Sharapova, 34 years old, the “Siberian tiger”- this is his nickname – well known for his coldness on the pitch and woman little used to sentimentality.

Instead, the beauty of the views, the sea and the warmth of the people they managed to make the tennis player fall in love too, who stopped a few days in a farm before proceed towards Venice, where he attended the Film Festival.

Maria Sharapova, days of relaxation on the farm

To spend a few days of relaxation, Sharapova has chosen one of the most beautiful farms in the Fasanese hinterland, Masseria Calderisi, in Savelletri di Fasano, and posted a photograph in the typical Apulian structure, of which the territory is very rich. Once a majestic country estate, the 17th century Masseria was redesigned as a luxury boutique hotel, surrounded by eight hectares of olive, citrus and almond trees, vegetable gardens and gardens.

Here, Maria Sharapova tasted local products and relaxed around the pool bar. But, above all, here has recharged the batteries before diving into the swirl of the cinema exhibition.

AND, to express all his love for these territories, next to an image posted on Instagram in which he sunbathes on a large white sofa, he wrote: “Puglia. Impossible to leave without visiting Italy. Incredible memories from the past, most of which are hard work, sweat, toned abs and homemade truffle pasta. Now is the time to train others“.

The arrival in Venice

But the tennis player, in reality, he seems to love all of Italy a little: then arrived in Venice, she posted several images of the city, that he admires with a dreamy air from one of the water buses while reaching the Lido.

In another photo he posted on Instagram, on a bridge in Venice, he wrote «Magic hour. Magic city», To underline the enchantment felt by every person – even a diva like her – who is lucky enough to visit this unique place in the world.

