Maria Sharapova pregnant with her first child with fiancé Alexander Gilkes

ads

More about: maria sharapova Maria Sharapova got engaged to art dealer Alexander Gilkes Maria Sharapova wants to collaborate with Alexander McQueen Maria Sharapova won’t say she likes Serena, but she respects her Maria Sharapova has dinner with friends after US Open loss

Maria Sharapova celebrated her 35th birthday on Tuesday by announcing that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Alexander Gilkes.

“Beautiful beginnings!!! 🤍👼🏻 Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty ☺️🐣🎂,” Sharapova wrote in an Instagram post.

The former tennis player shared a photo of herself cradling her growing baby bump while posing in a strapless bikini top and loose pants on a beach.

Gilkes, 42, shared his excitement by commenting on a heart-eyed emoji on his fiancee’s post.

Several friends and fans also flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

“Ahhhh 😍😍😍😍 congratulations guys!!!!” Lily Collins wrote.

“Yes mom and dad, this is so wonderful ❤️😍❤️,” Helena Christensen gushed.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I’m so excited for you ❤️,” added fashion designer Anine Bing.

“Amazing!!!!! Congratulations!!!! very happy for you 🐣💘💘💘💘💘💘💘”, repeated jewelry designer Jessica McCormack.

“♥️♥️♥️,” commented Eleven Madison Park chef Daniel Humm.

This will be her first child with fiancé Alexander Gilkes.gilkesa/Instagram

The athlete and Gilkes, a British businessman, became engaged in December 2020 after dating for nearly two years. Sharapova wrote on Instagram at the time: “I said yes from the first day we met. This was our little secret, wasn’t it @gilkesa?

Her art dealer boyfriend also celebrated their engagement, writing, “Thank you for making me a very, very happy boy. I look forward to a lifetime of loving and learning from you @mariasharpova.”

Gilkes attended Eton College with Prince William and Prince Harry and is close friends with Princess Eugenie and Pippa Middleton.

They got engaged in September 2020. WireImage

While this will be Sharapova’s first marriage, Gilkes married Meghan Markle’s best friend Misha Nonoo in May 2012 in an extravagant wedding where guests included Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and James Middleton and Lana Del Rey.

Gilkes and Nonoo split in 2016, with Page Six reporting that “wild ambition” ended their marriage. The designer then married oil heir Mikey Hess in September 2019.

ads