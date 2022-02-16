Mariagrazia, granddaughter of social star Nonna Margherita urgently hospitalized in cardiology. “Pray for her”

These are hours of apprehension for the fans of the social media star Grandmother Margherita (over 420,000 followers on Facebook) and his granddaughter Empress Mariagrazia. The girl, in fact, on 11 February was rushed to hospital St. Thomas’ Hospital from London, city where he has been living for some time for work. It was Mariagrazia herself who told what happened with an Instagram story: “This year I was hoping for a Valentine’s Day to celebrate and I was satisfied: my heart took me straight to cardiology”. Attached is a photo of her hand attached to an IV.

Mariagrazia Imperatrice hospitalized urgently: what happened

The usual irony of the Neapolitan influencer – very popular on social media for videos in the company of the nice grandmother – unfortunately had to make room for concern. On February 15, in fact, Nonna Margherita published a post that was nothing short of dramatic: “I have just heard that Mariagrazia’s conditions have worsened, we ask you for a prayer and lots of love”. Immediate reaction from followers, with thousands of likes, comments and shares.

How is Mariagrazia

It is not clear what the health conditions of Mariagrazia Imperatrice are, but in a Facebook post dating back to the day of hospitalization the influencer hinted that he had a heart problem: “I have always demanded the most from myself and from life – wrote on February 11th – I always said to myself you can’t collapse now. Now I couldn’t afford it. However, in the last few days I was in pain and last night I had to call an ambulance because I could no longer bear the pains in my chest. I was convinced it was a trivial gust of wind, however … Fortunately, even if I am far from my family, I am in a nation that flies at a hospital level. Even if the surprise was a bad blow. I’ll be back soon dreamers ». On February 12, however, she specified that she had not been hospitalized because of Covid, but “something completely different”.