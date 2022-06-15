Mariah Carey as a couple: which man shares the life of the singer?

Facebook

The singer Mariah Carey is no longer to be presented because she has managed to win the hearts of millions of fans, who pay real attention to the place of the one who was revealed in 1990, thanks to her very first album. This album named Mariah Carey propelled him to the top of the top, placing himself at the first place of Billboard. From this moment, the one who was born on March 27, 1969 in Long Island in New York, knows a success that does not stop, despite her skin color and the racism of which she was the victim. Singer, singer-songwriter and actress, her love life interests more than one.

Which man is in a relationship with Mariah Carey?

After breaking up with the father of her twins, Nick Cannon and then with Australian billionaire James Parker, Mariah Carey seems to have turned the page because she is in a relationship again. And to know the one who shares the singer’s life, you don’t have to go far, it is indeed one of her stage dancers. This is Bryan Tanaka, the very one who was able to conquer the heart of the pop diva. Mariah Carey does not hesitate to appear on her Instagram account, with the one who currently fills her. According to tv program, Mariah Carey seems to have found love and she is more than ever happy.

But who is Bryan Tanaka?

As you read below, Bryan Tanaka is Mariah Carey’s dancer. Indeed, the mother of the adorable twins is dating her dancer, who is also much younger than her, but that does not seem to be a brake on their love. Indeed, according to The free press, Bryan Tanaka is a dancer and choreographer of American nationality, who was born on April 11, 1983 in Lacey in the United States. Since the age of 18, he has been dancing and getting noticed after his appearances in the clips of Rihanna, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey etc… It is also during work that the two meet. are encountered. In 2017, rumors announced their breakup, but the couple soon found themselves.