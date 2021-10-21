Mariah Carey buys Bitcoin and hopes to help fans through financial education

Pop icon Mariah Carey is the newest celebrity to embrace Bitcoin (BTC) through Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange of the Winklevoss twins, offering another sign that digital assets are becoming mainstream.

In a video message to her 10.2 million followers on Instagram, Carey announced that she is partnering with Gemini to promote Bitcoin adoption and support girls of color in their science faculty studies.

In the video, Carey confirmed that he invests in Bitcoin via Gemini. In addition, he offered his fans a referral code to receive $ 20 in free BTC.

“Did you know that you don’t need to buy an entire Bitcoin to invest? Actually, you can only buy 5 $,” has explained.

Carey added that Cryptopedia, Gemini’s free education platform, taught her how to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Loading... Advertisements

Users who register using the referral link and start trading on Gemini will contribute directly to Black Girls Code, a non-profit organization that offers technology training to African American girls.

A large segment of the market is heavily influenced by celebrity endorsement. In September, a Morning Consult survey of 2,200 US adults revealed that 45% of crypto holders would buy a cryptocurrency if it were approved by someone famous.

Related: TikTok embraces NFTs: launches a new collection inspired by its main trend setters

Celebrities have become highly influential in the nascent non-fungible token (NFT) market, which has attracted billions of dollars in investment this year alone. Despite the significant hype, Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin believes celebrities should push the NFT market towards socially relevant causes.