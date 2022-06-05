Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million lawsuit for her Christmas classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

The success ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, which has become a holiday staple since it debuted in 1994, it seems that it was not a theme entirely devised by Mariah Careyat least that’s what he says a recent lawsuit against the singer and her co-writer Walter Afanasieff.

And it is that composer Andy Stone claims to have co-written a song with the same name in 1989whereby, asks the singer and her team for a total of $20 million dollars.

In legal papers filed in Louisiana, Stone claims he never gave permission for the theme to be used and maintains that Mariah and her collaborators “knowingly, willingly and intentionally participated in a campaign” to infringe their copyright.

Stone accuses the pop star and her crew of acting in a “premeditated manner to exploit the popularity and unique style” of the song, suggesting that “caused confusion” as the two songs have different lyrics and melodies.

The document accuses the defendants of committing “acts of unjust enrichment by the unauthorized appropriation of the plaintiff’s work and the trade associated with it”.

On one occasion, Mariah recalled being surprised when her label suggested she release a Christmas song.

The 53-year-old star said: “When I wrote ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’ the record company said, ‘Well, why don’t you do a Christmas record?’ And I said, ‘Seriously, now? Well, I love parties, let me try.’ So ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ is the first Christmas song I wrote and then I worked on it with my then songwriting partner, Walter A. We just wanted it to feel like a modern classic.”

Keep reading: They say that Mariah Carey paid $ 5.6 million dollars for the mansion that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson rented

– Mariah Carey wants her brother to cover the costs of facing the defamation lawsuit he filed against her

– Justice for Johnny Depp! The actor won the defamation trial against Amber Heard