Mariah Carey presents the video of Oh, Santa! with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson

Mariah Carey presents the video of Oh, Santa! and confirms herself as the true queen of Christmas. This time, the artist shared the scene with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, who allowed the release of a new version of the song that was already on the album. Merry Christmas II You.

The text of the piece is divided by the three voices, very different from each other, which come together in the refrain, up to the ending which is reserved for Ariana Grande And Mariah Carey. The artist says: “We made a group of girls. We all had fun making the video and it shows “.

The renewed version of the Christmas single, contained in All I Want For Christmas Is You, is written together with Ariana Grande which comes from the release of the album Positions. Oh, Santa! it is also part of Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, available December 11 on Apple TV +.

In 2020, Mariah Carey he also celebrated the first 30 years since the release of the eponymous album with an autobiography he titled The Meaning Of Mariah Carey, while the album The Rarities was released on October 2nd. Some of his favorite songs are included on the disc.

In the last months, Mariah Carey she had also indulged in a series of statements concerning her private life and, in particular, some details of a marriage that had now ended, as well as those passed during her childhood. The statements contained in the biography had caused a sensation, including the one in which she said she was subjected to violence by her ex-husband.

The difficult past is now behind us and the time has come to think about the Christmas project, which this year she shared with her friends Ariana Grande And Jennifer Hudson. 2020 is certainly the right year for groups, especially among women. The trailer of the Christmas special is already available, while for Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special it is necessary to wait until 11 December.