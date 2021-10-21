Mariah Carey promotes Bitcoin and Gemini on Instagram

Yesterday the famous American singer Mariah Carey published a post promoting Bitcoin and the use of the platform Gemini of the Winklevoss twins.

Mariah Carey testimonial of Gemini and Bitcoin

It was obviously a advertising post, as stated on the profile itself.

In particular, the promotion involves the use of the “MARIAH” code to open an account on Gemini and receive $ 20 to buy Bitcoin.

In the video, Carey also explains that it is not necessary to have to buy an entire Bitcoin – now by the way equal to a value of 64 thousand dollars – but it is sufficient to make an investment of even just 5 dollars.

The ad also references Black Girls Code, an association that helps women of color enter the world of technology.

Mariah Carey’s post has reached almost in a few hours half a million likes, also considering that his Instagram account has ben 10.2 million followers.

Show business promotes Bitcoin

It is not the first time that a singer has published a post related to cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin, whether it was an advertisement or not.

Akon he was perhaps one of the first musicians to launch into the crypto world with the project Akoin.

For example, in July 2020 Kanye West had advertised Cardano, the blockchain on which his would be created Kanye Coin.

Britney Spears, on the other hand, it seems he has been using Bitcoin since 2014 to protect himself from his father.

Kim Kardashian instead he had published another advertising video on Gemini in the distant 2019.

Not to mention all the musicians and singers who have now become part of the crypto world to create their own NFTs, such as Katy Perry, Madonna, Bono Vox and so on.

Cinema between crypto and blockchain

The same can be said for the world of Hollywood, with several actors and directors who have undertaken crypto projects For example Anthony Hopkins who launched a film in the form of NFT.

The director too Roman Coppola, son of the more famous Francis Ford Coppola, is part of the non-profit organization Decentralized Pictures to support underrepresented directors using a web platform based precisely on blockchain.

In addition, the cinema has just been around for a few weeks AMC accepts payments in Bitcoin and Dogecoin in America.