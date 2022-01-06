Mariah Carey revealed that she reached out to Britney Spears to support her during the conservatorship

Mariah Carey made his closeness felt to Britney Spears during the dark years of personal and administrative protection.

In an “interview on NME, the artist was asked to “I All Want For Christmas Is You“if there is an affinity between his story and that of his colleague and she replied as follows:

“I’m not sure there is an affinity. I think everyone on this planet deserves to be free and what they did to her, what I saw, was horrible. So I contacted her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know: ‘You know what? You’re not alone’“.

Mariah Carey said that a famous artist had done the same thing with her: “I remember, when I was going through a lot of things years ago, that Prince made contact with me, gave me a Bible, and talked to me for hours“.

“He was a great person and cared that the music business was so messed up … which it still is. You must be a generous person. It doesn’t matter if he’s my best friend or just anyone, I felt it was the right thing to do “.

Britney Spears – 40 years old

We remind you that Britney Spears is finally free from personal and administrative protection, after 13 years.

Last November, in fact, the judge of the court of Los Angeles, Brenda Penny, approved the request of the artist’s father Jamie Spears from finish the conservatorship, in the light of the words of the singer who last summer had explained how the protection required heavy restrictions on his freedom.

ph: getty images