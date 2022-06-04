Mariah Carey sued for copyright of “All I want for Christmas is You”

Drafting

Singer Mariah Carey is being sued for copyright infringement over her 1994 Christmas mega-hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Songwriter Andy Stone says he co-wrote a song by the same name five years earlier, arguing that Carey exploited her “popularity” and “style”.

Despite sharing a title, the two songs appear musically different, but Stone claims that Carey caused confusion and did not ask for permission.

Carey has not yet responded.

Mariah Carey’s song, a must on any Christmas playlist, It’s one of the hits most famous Christmas of all time.

Since appearing on the Merry Christmas album in 1994, it has topped the charts in several countries, and by 2017 had reportedly earned Carey more than $60 million in royalties.

The song has been streamed a billion times on Spotify.

In a recent memoir, Carey admitted to writing “most of the song on a cheap little Casio keyboard.”

Stone, who performs under the name Vince Vance with the band Vince Vance and the Valiants, claims at least $20 million in damages.

The lawsuit says that Carey, as well as her co-writer Walter Afanasieff and record label Sony Music Entertainment, made “unearned profits” from the song, arguing that the defendants “knowingly, knowingly and intentionally engaged in a campaign” to infringe copyrights. Author.

Stone argues that he never gave permission for his song to be used for any purposeincluding “the creation of a derivative work”.

It’s unclear why the legal challenge is being filed until now, 28 years after Carey’s song was released.

The complaint says Stone’s attorneys first contacted Carey and his co-defendants last year, but “were unable to reach any agreement.”

It’s not unusual for different songs to have the same name, and the United States Copyright Office lists 177 entries on its website under the heading “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”