Mariah Carey sued for copyright of “All I want for Christmas is You”

James
Singer Mariah Carey is being sued for copyright infringement over her 1994 Christmas mega-hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Songwriter Andy Stone says he co-wrote a song by the same name five years earlier, arguing that Carey exploited her “popularity” and “style”.

Despite sharing a title, the two songs appear musically different, but Stone claims that Carey caused confusion and did not ask for permission.

Carey has not yet responded.

