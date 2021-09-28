News

Mariah Carey, the Christmas song with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson

Nobody loves Christmas more than Mariah Carey: not even the time to let Halloween go by and already in the air you could feel “All I want for Christmas is you“. While everyone prepares to celebrate the Christmas 2020, albeit in a different way than usual, Carey has decided to do something special for her fans.

The photo of three chairs with the initials of her name and two other colleagues was already published on 9 October. Mariah Carey worked with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson to release a new single for Christmas 2020. “Oh Santa!”, the new single recorded with colleagues, who also took part in the special “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas SpecialAlong with Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris.

The special, which will be available on Apple TV +, will see Mariah Carey as Santa’s best friend. His job will be to save Christmas and make the whole world happy. The special is written by Caroline Fox and directed by Hamish Hamilton and Roman Coppola. Already in 2015 it was released “Christmas Melody”A Christmas movie for TV that was very successful. The passion of Mariah Carey for Christmas has now become proverbial: “All I want for Christmas is you“Is a timeless catchphrase and is part of the album”Merry Christmas”Released in 1994. His success is so great that last year he returned to the charts again. The release of the fourth album marked a turning point in the singer’s career, whom she had collaborated with for the occasion Walter Afanasieff, author of all the songs. This is a record-breaking album and the best-selling Christmas album ever.

