Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is # 1 in Australia for the fourth consecutive year

Mariah Carey celebrates the New Year with some Christmas spirit as her super single “All I Want For Christmas Is YouPeaked at number 1 on the Australian singles chart.

It is the fourth time for All I Want For Christmas Is You. For four consecutive years the same single has managed to rocket to the top. This has never happened before. Carey’s Christmas classic was released in 1994.

Unsurprisingly, the latest ARIA chart is awash with Christmas carols, including “Last Christmas“By Wham,”It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas“By Michael Bublé, the song by Ariana Grande”Santa Tell Me“,”Rockin ‘Around The Christmas Tree“By Brenda Lee and”Merry Christmas”By Ed Sheeran & Elton John.

According to ARIA, other songs celebrating the holiday season made it into the Top 50 for the first time: Chris Rea’s “Driving Home For Christmas” (# 26), Shakin ‘Stevens’ “Merry Christmas Everyone” (# 27), Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” (n. 28), Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” (n. 38), Kylie Minogue’s “Santa Baby” (n. 44) and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” (n. 48) by Michael Bublé.

We can say that the Australian Christmas is very musical.

2022 seems to have started just as it ended last year: with Adele at the top, in this case with 30 (Columbia / Sony). The British singer’s album tops the best-selling album chart for the sixth consecutive week, and once again leads the best-selling vinyl chart.

