Mariana Boots shows the results of the bichectomy that was performed

Some days ago, Mariana Boots He confessed on his social networks that he was very happy to have undergone cosmetic surgery and, along with his bandaged face, revealed that the Bichiat bags were removed, a procedure known as ‘bichectomy‘, as well as the double chin.

This procedure aims to stylize the face as the lines are softened when the volume is reduced in the central area of ​​the face at the level of the cheeks.

That is why through its social networks, the actress of ‘A Family of 10’ He shared a little of the results he has obtained from this procedure.

“My surgeon has already removed the stitches, look, well, here we are going very well, the truth is that we already saw the before photos and yes, there is a change a week”she said happily.

From what her doctor explained, “You’re starting to notice him, it’s still very little time but he’s doing great, he’s behaved very well, we’ve already taken the points off him and from now on everything is improving”.

A week after the surgery, Mariana shared a before and after photo and mentioned being very happy with the progress, although she is still in recovery and there is more time to see the final results, she wrote, “It’s not my best photo haha ​​but Here’s the progress so far.”

Mariana added that for her recovery to be better, she must be very disciplined with her diet and exercise, “Obviously I have to make an effort to eat, there recovering the exercise little by little so that the changes are more noticeable”ended.