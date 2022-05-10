Mariana García, the young woman who conquered the heart of Christian Nodal

After having ended his relationship with the singer Belinda, the famous Christian Nodal has been seen very well accompanied, on various occasions, with very beautiful women, although everything seems to indicate that he found love again with a young model with whom he arrived hand in hand in Honduras and Guatemaladestinations included in your Outlaw Tour.

Due to the fame of the interpreter of ‘Bottle after bottle’, many of his followers have inquired about who is the woman who accompanied the famous, which resulted in the identity of the young woman, who is presumed to be the singer’s new girlfriend.

According to the Instagram user ‘Chamonic’, the girl is originally from Sinaloa and her name is Marian Garcia. “For those who want to know… I’ll tell you about the girl who accompanies Christian Nodal today at his concert in the city of Honduras it is called Mariana. She is from Sinaloa. In case they had the earring.”

Mariana García participated in the Mexicana Universal contestrepresenting her state and is a model and influencer who has enjoyed the company of Christian Nodal, Well, he has shared several videos of the Nodal concerts in which he has been present.

However, that is not all, since the famous has also taken advantage of small moments on stage to show his affectionbecause one of his most recent concerts, the singer Nodal I send him a kiss, event that was recorded and shared on social networks.

Another aspect that has caught the attention of Internet users is that the couple already wears the same necklace, as both have been seen wearing the same jewelry model, Although neither of the two has made their relationship public or denied that their romance is true.

It should be noted that the couple already knew each other for a long time, because Mariana García participated as a model in the successful song by Christian Nodal, entitled ‘Amor Tóxico’, in which you can see hugging and kissing at various times in the song, which the young woman also shared on her social networks.