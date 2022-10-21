Mariana Garza and the true story of how it was revealed who her mother really was

Mariana Garza. (Photo by Adrián Monroy/Media and Media/Getty Images)

The name of Mariana Garza began to sound within the entertainment world as soon as the 1980s began. She was -along with Benny Ibarra, Paulina Rubio, Diego Schoening and Sasha Sökol- a founding member of the musical group Timbiriche. This group was not only a resounding commercial success in Mexico and Latin America, but also served as a catapult for many of its members to discover their vocation and make their way as artists.

Garza was one of those who benefited most from her time in Timbiriche. Her acting and vocal talent earned her more and more spaces and she achieved recognition for her work in youth series such as ‘Alcanzar una Estrella’, musicals of the fame of ‘Vaselina’ and soap operas such as ‘Alborada’, in addition to many theatrical staging.

Mariana Garza rose to fame alongside Erick Rubin, Alix Bauer, Diego Schoening, Benny Ibarra and Sasha Sokol as members of Timbiriche (Photo by Victor Chavez/WireImage).

However, this apparently perfect life of Mariana hid a secret. And one that could well have come out of one of the novels in which she participated. It turns out that Mariana is actually the daughter of her “her sister”, Ana Silvia Garza.

In a conversation with Mara Patricia Castañeda on her YouTube program En casa de Mara, Garza recalled how this family reality was revealed years ago. The former Timbiriche – who has a career of more than 40 uninterrupted years – said that she always knew who her real mother was, “there was never a deception.”

The star said that when her parents separated she was very young, and that her grandmother -Carmen- decided that she and grandfather Ramiro would take care of Mariana and her brother Sebastián. They were registered as her children in Monterrey by them and the delay in the process was explained as a lack of time and order.

Back in the Mexican capital, Carmen and Ramiro explained to Mariana’s real father and her brother -Juan Arturo Salinas González Méndez- what had happened, and both he and Ana Silvia were given the opportunity to rebuild their lives. without the burden of such small children and take advantage of their youth.

Mariana grew up aware of the truth, but already in Timbiriche an interview generated a confusion that was settled by stating that the surnames with which she was registered were her real surnames.

However, although the topic was calm, it unexpectedly revived many years later. During an interview offered in 1988, Shamadhi -the eldest daughter of Mariana and Benjamín Alarcón- called Ana Silvia grandmother. Mariana, without any fear and taking advantage of the opportunity, pointed out “Ana Silvia is my mother, she is her grandmother and (Shamadhi) is my daughter. Many people already knew it and those who didn’t, well, they already know it out loud.”

In this way this chapter in his life was closed, which although it was never a secret, remained like a lurking shadow. Although keeping quiet about this never took away opportunities or affected her personally or professionally, Mariana also attributes it to the learning that the years have given her.

Garza has had an artistic career that has spanned more than 40 uninterrupted years of work (Photo by Media and Media/Getty Images).

“When I was younger, I worried about everything: yes, there was a time when I took everything so seriously that I went to the hospital, because of stress, I was 17 years old; he was still in Timbiriche. One day during a rehearsal I lost an ear and was paralyzed with apprehension and had to be taken to the emergency room. It was nothing but stress. From that moment I decided that I was not going to take everything so seriously, ”she recalled.

And so he did. “Soon after, I started practicing meditation and yoga to relax, and all this led me to a path of well-being that is the one I continue to follow to this day.”

The actress has found a refuge personally and professionally in the theater (Photo by Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images).

Without any resentment, Garza confesses that currently the tables are therapeutic for her. “The theater is a place that embraces, that if you stay still for a little while you can contact all the emotions that occur on a stage. So for me it has this function, to improve the human being in every way,” she said.

