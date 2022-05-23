Mariana Genesio Peña recounted her uncomfortable meeting with Nicole Kidman

Mariana Genesio Penawho this week kissed Lali Esposito in the Martin Fierro 2022recalled how bad it happened when in the Oscar awards met personally Nicole Kidman.

The actress, who when she was in a relationship with the screenwriter Nicholas Giacobone attended the ceremony se was immensely disappointed when chatting face to face with the Hollywood actress.

“When it was all over and the celebrities started getting up to leave, I was desperate to get a picture with someone. I already knew and they had made it clear to me 50,000 times that it was strictly prohibited, but I just saw Nicole Kidman standing alone, I said: ‘This is mine’”, he recalled in dialogue with Behind the scenes.

And he added: “I approached him and said: ‘Nicole, excuse me, can I take a picture with you?’”.

NICOLE KIDMAN’S TREMENDOUS RESPONSE TO MARIANA GENESIO PEÑA’S REQUEST

“He looked at me with a disgusted face, made me feel like garbage and told me no. I did not understand why he told me no, if I was standing there, alone, with nothing to do, “said Mariana, still indignant.

before closing, revealed what excuse Nicole gave him so as not to take a photo with her.

“He told me he couldn’t because I was in a hurry and she had to go take care of her children,” she said.

To oblivion!