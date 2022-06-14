Mariana González is criticized for posing very close to Christian Nodal and forgetting about her boyfriend, Vicente Fernández Jr.

Despite the controversy he faces for his extravagant changes of look and the alleged romance with the singer Cazzu, Christian Nodal has not stopped presenting itself with resounding success in various states of Mexico thanks to its Forajido Tour, so after its participation in the National Hat Fair in San Francisco del Rincón, Guanajuato, on June 10, it arrived in Guadalajara, Jalisco , to visit the Rancho Los Tres Potrillos de Vicente Fernández and live with a group of friends, as he revealed through the stories of his official Instagram account.

After the evening in which he was seen enjoying roast beef, beer and music, the Mexican artist took time to visit the cafeteria owned by Ramón Fernández, son of Vicente Fernandez Jr.where some souvenir photos were taken.

One of the first to show off the meeting was Mariana Gonzalez Padillathe so-called “Mexican Kim Kardashian”, who once again exposed her curves while posing between Christian Nodal and her boyfriend, Vicente Fernández Jr.just as he did a few days ago with Maluma.

“I love its simplicity. In the best coffee in Guadalajara @cafebrosco with a super guest Christian Nodal ”, reads the description of the publication.

However, the 38-year-old influencer received some criticism from those who claim she is very close to the Sonoran and forgot that her partner is also in the photo, in addition to the body language that other users perceived.

“Well the two of you posing more comfortable Why is your partner so far away?“. “Looks like it doesn’t fit the picture”, “My dear Chente Jr. is filler there in the photo“,” “Why do you play short”, “Why do you dress poor Vicente like that. It looks really good how he dressed”,“His body language caught my attention.“, “Already thinking of changing modelito”, wrote the Internet users.

But the interpreter of songs like “Botella after bottle” and “They didn’t tell you wrong” also allowed himself to be photographed with the grandson of Charro de Huentitán, who was happy with the luxurious visit that the Fernández family received.

“Nice to greet you carnal success and good vibes always“He wrote at the bottom of the postcard he shared on his Instagram account.

You might also be interested in:

–Mariana González Padilla, girlfriend of Vicente Fernández Jr., shows off her curves while posing with Maluma

–Mariana González “The Mexican Kim Kardashian” wears a micro bikini with Vicente Fernández Jr.

–Vicente Fernández Jr. undergoes botox treatment to look several years younger