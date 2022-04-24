Mariana González “The Mexican Kim Kardashian” wears a micro bikini with Vicente Fernández Jr.

Mariana Gonzalez Padilla keep screaming your love for Vicente Fernandez Jr. with whom did he pose again while wearing a tiny bikini that was lost between her curveswhich caused a shower of reactions within social networks.

The controversial influencer, who is also known as “The Mexican Kim Kardashian”, raised the temperature within her official Instagram account, where she was seen accompanied by the son of “Charro de Huentitán” during her luxurious vacation in Bora Bora .

“Thanks to life for coinciding with you my 11/11“, Was the phrase with which he described one of his ardent postcards in which he posed in profile for the camera.

And it is that, on this occasion, the model once again showed off her voluptuous curves with a white top tied at the front that she combined with a micro bikini that was completely lost on her body.

Although on this occasion he did not allow comments to avoid the risque messages and the criticism he continually receives, the image was rated with more than 26 thousand heart-shaped reactions, with which his fans showed his acceptance.

The dose of beauty and sensuality was exposed in a series of more images, in which the couple appeared again posing during a romantic yacht ride and among the crystal clear waters of the island located in the South Pacific.

“Over time I learned not to run, I swear to you that everything that has to arrive is punctual, it is never before or after, it is the only exact thing in life“, was the text with which the son of Vicente Fernandez accompanied the post.

While, posing in a see-through green dress, Mariana Gonzalez Padilla He turned his back on the camera to once again show off his shapely silhouette.

You might also be interested in:

–Vicente Fernández Jr. undergoes botox treatment to look several years younger

–Mariana González, girlfriend of Vicente Fernández Jr., shows off her beauty at the Versace Mansion

–Vicente Fernández Jr. pulls up his shirt to model his figure in front of Mariana González Padilla