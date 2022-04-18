Mariana González: The most sensual PHOTOS that left her luxurious vacations with Vicente Fernández Jr.

The luxurious vacation Mariana Gonzalez Padilla and Vicente Fernandez Jr. came to an end after several days in the paradisiacal beaches of Colombiawhere they reaffirmed themselves as one of the most mediatic couples in the entire entertainment industry because not even during their break did they stop giving something to talk about, so below we recount their trip and we will show you some of the more sensual photos with which “The Mexican Kim Kardashian” made the son of “Charro de Huentitán” fall in love again.

Mariana Gonzalez and Vicente Fernandez Jr.. have been preparing for a couple of weeks for their vacation and for that underwent some aesthetic treatments that were more than effective because in the case of the businesswoman, she only toned her body and she looked truly spectacular, while In the case of the singer, botox was injected and his beard was painted, so he took several years off himself.

During his stay in Colombia, the couple spared no expense and they stayed in the best hotels, attended the most exclusive beaches, had dinners and lunches in the best restaurants, went on yacht trips, traveled in luxury vans and not to mention the luxurious outfits they used at different times of their lives. ride.

It is worth mentioning that, despite all the opulence of the couple, they also took a town bath Well, on more than one occasion they recognized the work of street artists and in the case of “Chente Jr.” even he began to sing in the middle of the street with a fan of his father, who took the opportunity to offer his condolences for the death of the patriarch of the Fernández Dynasty.

make up for lost time

Mariana Gonzalez She was in charge of revealing through her social networks every detail of her luxurious trip and one of the aspects that attracted the most attention was that she confessed that on these vacations they were “having a hard time leaving the room” revealing that they are making the most of each other as a couple and that is they haven’t had a trip like this since the middle of last year Well, it was on those dates when Vicente Fernández and Doña Cuquita began to experience different health problems, so now they have focused on making up for lost time.

As almost always happens, Mariana González also drew attention for her exuberant figure and this time he showed off with her most daring bikinis to make Vicente Fernández Jr. fall in love even more, who could become her husband in the future, since it is worth mentioning that a few months ago, the eldest son of “Chente” had revealed that he would marry the businesswoman at the beginning of the year, however, due to Due to the complicated situation that his family went through, nothing has been said about it again, so it is expected that it will be in the following days when he clarifies his sentimental future.

KEEP READING:

5 PHOTOS with which Mexican Kim Kardashian confirmed having a better style than the socialite

From the sea, the Mexican Kim Kardashian boasts a great body; only covered with a blouse | PHOTO