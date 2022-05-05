Mariana Levy’s daughter denounces domestic violence

Once again Paula Levy is involved in the controversy and causes concern, due to a series of messages that she uploaded to her Instagram account, where she denounced domestic violence for a year, accompanying her publication of photographs showing bruises on her face , although they were soon deleted.

“For a while, lying to myself, trying to convince myself that it’s not abuse, that it’s not that serious; out of love, out of fear, hoping that one day things would change; minimizing horrible things that made me shit in a thousand ways. Moving away from my family every time that all I wanted was to get me out of it. But I’m ready to break the silence, hoping that this can help someone who is going through something similar, “wrote the second daughter of Mariana Levy (RIP).

Then a couple of photographs of her appeared in her stories, showing her face from the bottom up, where you could see some bruises in the jaw area, accompanied by the message: “It is difficult to accept that it is abuse when it comes from the person who most you want at that moment @maumoctezuma”.

Hours later Paula returned to her Instagram account and asked not to believe everything that appears on television, that “gossip” programs take everything out of context, with an image of her serious face with hair on her cheeks and wearing a white cap.

Ana Bárbara regrets the situation

Ana Bárbara, who was her stepmother for a few years, since she married José María Fernández, Paula’s father, spoke about it in the Ventaneando program, assuring that it weighs heavily on her not being able to be close to her, because she is not her mother and that legally they have no rights, but that she wants her to be well and that both she and her brothers María and José Emilio know that they can count on her whenever they want.

In 2020 Paula, the fruit of the marriage of the late Mariana Levy and José María Fernández “El Pirru”, left her father’s house in Morelos and moved to Mexico City with her maternal grandmother Talina Fernández, who received her and gave her a space in her house, but soon the controversy began when the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante assured that the 18-year-old girl had mental problems, was a mythomaniac and had also stolen her grandmother, and for that she had been kicked out of her house .

All this after she did a live show at dawn and assured that she had no home because Talina Fernández had kicked her out, that they were giving her lodging in an aunt’s house. For her part, her grandmother clarified the matter by saying that Paula went in and out of her house without asking permission, and so she went on a trip to Acapulco, on her return she spoke to her and told her that she felt a little sick, so Talina told her She asked for a Covid-19 test to rule out contagion, since at that time there was no vaccine and it would be very serious for her to get sick.

When Paula tests positive, her grandmother asks her not to return home and that is when the girl assures that she is a homeless woman.

A year later, Talina Fernández explained that she tried to communicate with her granddaughter without any response, but she knew that she had gone to live with her boyfriend and hoped that one day she would return.