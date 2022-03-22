Mariana Nogales classifies as a “persecution” the recommendation of Justice that a special prosecutor be assigned to her

The represent Mariana Nogales Molinelli cataloged the referral made by the Department of Justice to the Office of the Panel on the Special Independent Prosecutor (Opfei) as part of the “persecution” that, supposedly, government instrumentalities carry out in order to hinder their audit management.

The recommendation of a special independent prosecutor for the legislator of the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC) is for perjury and violation of the Law of the Tax on the Canon for Room Occupation.

“We know, with certainty, that there is no commission of crimes there and that the intention of the government agencies is to continue with the persecution so that I cannot continue supervising. But we are going to continue with the environmental control and we are going to continue denouncing the corruption that exists in the permit cartel in the OGPe (Permit Management Office), in the Department of Natural Resources and in all the government instances that are allowing the destruction of the country”Nogales maintained in a telephone interview with The new day.

He added that today he presented a resolution to investigate the alleged “granting of illegal permits and the construction of facilities and utilities in a federal reserve on the Camino del Indio in Las Mareas, in Salinas, where, precisely, there are links -very strong- with people of the government of Puerto Rico. He said that only hours after making his resolution public, the referral from Justice to Opfei was known.

“The information that had reached us was that a presentation was not going to be made, that the independent special prosecutor was not going to be referred to”he claimed.

Asked about which public officials could be linked to the investigation that the submitted resolution seeks to carry out, Nogales mentioned William Cidrebrother of the secretary of the Department of Economic Development, Manuel Cidre.

“There is a piece of land belonging to the brother of Manuel Cidre. There is a piece of land in the name of Guillermo, it is written Cedre Miranda. He has land there”said the representative.

“We know there are other people. This is an investigation of only three months. If we keep digging, we’ll find more. There is granting of OGPe permits in a federal reserve. There are electrical installations and there are Aqueduct installations in a federal reserve,” she pointed out.

He recalled that, last October, the Secretary of Natural Resources, Raphael Machargo, said that “he was going to have to intervene with very powerful people, who were going to put his life in danger. It is in that same space: the Camino del Indio in Las Mareas”.

In addition, it was reported that Nogales was not notified by the government prior to the disclosure of the referral.

Meanwhile, the general coordinator of the MVC, Manuel Natal said that “beyond what has been reported in the press, we have no additional information.”

The MVC will hold a meeting on this issue later this afternoon, Natal said.