Mariana Seoane turns 46 years old and with these PHOTOS shows that she has everything to be the new Maribel Guardia

Mariana Alejandra Seoane Garcia She is a Mexican actress and singer, she was born on June 10, 1976 and this day she turns 46, since her foray as a star she has become one of the most sensual women in the world. show.

It was in 1995 when she made her debut as an actress in the soap opera Televisa“Family Portrait2, there he shared credits with Alfredo Adame, Helena Rojo and Julio Bracho, after that melodrama other characters came into his life in projects such as “Nobody’s children”, “Little Naughty” “Storm in paradise” and “Mal de amor”.

In his career as a singer, he has recorded several albums from which songs such as: “Don’t miss me tu”, “Marmelada”, “The unloved one”“I was wrong”, “One of two”, “Dare to look me in the face” and “You no longer fit in my life”, to name a few.

The Mexican has been creditor to Musical Fury Awards in 2004 in the category “Popular Revelation” and in 2005 as “Female Singer of the Year”, she also has a latin grammy from 2004 to “Best Grupero Album” for her project “I will be a good girl”.

What does he currently do?

On his official platforms he makes known some of the episodes of his life, moments with his family, friends and uploads videos and photographs remembering several of the projects in which he has participated. In addition, at the end of 2021, she participated in a Telemundo reality show called ” Así se baila “, a television station in which he has developed other projects such as “The Chem” beside Mauricio Ochmann.

Mariana shared with her followers on Instagram a photo to celebrate her birthday and several of her friends such as Lis Vega, Adriana Fonseca and Malillany Marin They wrote him a congratulations.

