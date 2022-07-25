‘Marianao is rich, it’s to enjoy’: the viral trolling of two Cubans on state television

The response of two Cubans to a journalist from Canal Habana after asking them why they like to live in Marianao, one of the municipalities of the Cuban capital, where these exaggerate the “goodness” of the town saying that there is current, water, and that there is plenty of chickenbecame viral on the island’s social networks.

“Marianao is delicious, Marianao is to enjoy, there is everything, food, water, there is current, everything. Nope turn off the lightwe have water 24 hours”say the residents of the town ironically to the journalist, who apparently did not notice and included it in her report on the municipality.

“The chicken they give us quantity, every day we have chickenwe don’t queue, the painting, they are painting us all”the Cubans concluded, in a publication that has generated thousands of reactions and hundreds of memes.

Although many Cubans were outraged by the response of the Marianenses, taking it as a rampant lie, many others considered it a clear irony or mockery of Cuban televisionas the problems with water, electricity, food shortages and queues in the Havana town are well known.

Numerous Cuban emigrants joked on their social networks that they would return to Marianaoas was the case of the activist Massiel Rubio, who said that she lived “seven years in a luxurious solar corridor” in that town, but when she emigrated “she lost her privileges.”

“My people all the world sell and go to Marianao that’s where it is. The tax haven is in Marianao. The Versace Mansion is in Marianao. The oil sheikhs live in Marianao. Queen Elizabeth, Bill Gates and the Hiltons swap for Marianao. Mami Manager and the Kardashians were born in Marianao,” joked the independent journalist Héctor Luis Valdés.

“Developing news: They are going to enable the Ciudad Libertad airport due to the number of people who are going to travel to Marianao”wrote a user named Clara Garcia.

Cuban humorist Ulises Toirac said that the “Mayor of Marianao declares independence of the territory of the municipality from the rest of the country. ‘Dreammocratic Republic of Marianao’ is called the new State”.

The television program was dedicated to Marianao because the Havana municipality was selected as the main venue of the province for the act for July 26.