Mariano Martínez would be dating Carolina Molinari: “They have had furtive meetings for a long time”

Several years ago, Mariano Martínez put an end to his love with Camila Cavallo, the mother of his daughter Alma. Since then, he has been linked to various celebrities, but the actor has always denied all rumors. Now in show partners They gave explosive information regarding the heartthrob’s sentimental life.

In recent months, rumors of a romance between the artist and Brenda Asnicar, Natalie Pérez, Viviana Canosa, Silvina Escudero and Camila Homs have emerged. But he repeatedly claimed to be single.

“We are telling a secret romance between two celebrities. She is famous and he is famous, who are doing it repeatedly and do not tell. Now they are going to find out from us”began by saying Rodrigo Lussich.

“They have been doing it for a while. I want to see what the protagonists say later… I am in a position to affirm that the gentleman, mega top, ultra-famous, Mariano Martínez and the beautiful, precious lady, Caro Molinari, have love affairs and stealth for a long time”added Karina Iavicoli.

“She is a bomb… Look what they are both. I like them, they are divine”concluded the panelist.