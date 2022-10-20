Mariano Sigman, neuroscientist: “Loneliness is toxic, having someone to talk to is a huge parachute for health” | Health & Wellness

There is a joke that perfectly sums up a good part of current social problems, according to neuroscientist Mariano Sigman (Buenos Aires, 49 years old). It is the one in which a driver, with a flat tire, decides to go to a nearby house to ask for a cat to change it. And he goes away imagining that he will bother that neighbor, that he will be rude, that he will not want to help him. And when they get there, when the man kindly opens the door, the driver —who has been getting angry on his own— blurts out: “Put the cat where it fits you”. “You don’t know the other and you project all kinds of prejudices on him, and if your predispositions are toxic, you’re going to hate him. Many times we miss an opportunity to talk to the other because we have fallen into that well of prejudice; if you don’t give it a chance, the conversation never works”, explains Sigman, who has just published a great treatise in defense of dialogue from scientific evidence: the power of words (Debate).

Sigman, who fled Argentina with his family at the age of three after the military coup, spent his childhood and part of his adolescence in Barcelona, ​​and now resides in Madrid, where he has become the subject of his own experiments. The latest: learning music and releasing a record when he was “completely inept” at rhythm and harmony, at 47, to prove that the brain is capable of change even at that age. In his book, Sigman claims that words, and how we use them, can solve social problems and improve people’s lives. But only under the right conditions: “WhatsApp groups are an example of a failed conversation.”

Ask. There is a metaphor that he uses in the book, that humans are amphibians, because we live in reality and in fiction. Is the conversation healthy because it takes us out of the subjective fiction that we have created for ourselves?

Response. The correct word is the narrative that one builds of things. You and I go to see the same movie and each one has a different story of what he has seen, which can completely change emotions: it caused you a lot of anguish and for me it was a comedy. And if we get together to talk about it later, seeing your perspective nourishes me and gives me points of view that I didn’t have.

P. The book vindicates the dialogue, but the problem is that we believe that it does not work. The first step is to convince people to sit down and talk, because it works.

R. In no way do I want to advocate the message of “if you want something and you want it, you will achieve it”. But the opposite is true. If you convince yourself that something is impossible, then there’s no way it’s going to happen. Once you are convinced that something is possible, you have simply opened a door. Then you have to work on that door and put in a lot of effort to make it happen. And we censor ourselves all the time. We tell ourselves that it is impossible to talk with Juan or with Pedro or with Ana, because it won’t do any good. And this happens in political conversation. I am also interested in saying that there is a lot of science here, because one imagines that science is just like telescopes and microscopes, but there are people who only do science on the border between Israel and Palestine, where their job is to bring together two people who do not understand each other and wonder what is the best way for these people to meet? And what is discovered is that it is not as difficult as it seems. The starting point is to generate a predisposition in which you sit down to talk, knowing that the other person is not stupid, nor is she a fanatic, that she can change. Because if you have all those beliefs, there’s no way the conversation is going to work.

P. That is where this character that they have discovered in their experiments appears, a mediator capable of getting even the adversaries to agree.

The researcher Mariano Sigman. MOEH ATITAR

R. This figure of the mediator, like a good soccer referee, who brings the two captains together and tells them: let’s play, enjoy, because this is a game and not a war. This is very clear and notorious in political conversation, but for me it is even more important in other much more common conversations, where we do not realize that the same thing happens. It is the conversation between a father and a son, between a mother and a daughter, or even between couples, where there are also many gaps. What is the problem with these conversations? Sometimes there are such different perspectives that it is very difficult to understand, to adjust to the reality seen by the other, as happens with the generation gap. It’s the mentality of a child that when he tastes something he doesn’t like, he spits it out right away. We as adults with flavors become more open, but with conversation we become the other way around, much more closed with everything that challenges us. This is the predisposition that must be changed, and science shows us that if we change it, we are going to a much better world. It is a very powerful tool, it is not rocket science [ingeniería aeroespacial]; It is very simple, but it is very powerful.

P. But not just any dialogue. We have to generate specific spaces in which it does work, and we are constantly making visible the spaces in which it does not work, such as networks.

R. We have known how to do face-to-face conversation for many centuries, it is a human job, like walking. But then new jobs appear, such as the conversation in WhatsApp groups, which are an example of a failed conversation. We respond and say things that, if we were face to face, no one would say. But that is understandable because we have been using WhatsApp for six or seven years and we have been talking face to face for centuries. It is a place where many people speak at the same time and where no one has taught us to converse.

P. And what are the conditions under which talking does work?

R. Number one, speak among few. It’s very simple, but you can’t talk to 500 people at the same time, you can’t solve a problem in your life among 850 people. As simple as that, three or four people.

P. Assemblyism is being loaded.

R. The assemblies are a space to take a census of the temperature of a group and they are fine. But if you want to decide something in your company, you don’t say: okay, perfect, 70,000 people gather at the Wanda or the Bernabéu to make a decision. No, it does not work. A conversation is a place where everyone has the right to speak and everyone has the right to listen. If we are 700 people, it is a space for monologues.

P. Number one, few people, number two?

R. A good predisposition. That’s key. Enter to enjoy what you can learn and enter wanting to be surprised. Enter with curiosity, with the desire to discover. The opposite of that is to enter to try to convince, to try to reject and spit and blurt out anything that is different. That conversation is not useful, it does not lead anywhere.

P. What else?

R. We have certain resources that protect us from the pits we fall into. One of them, very valuable and very healthy, is humor. It has a function in human communication and has always had it, which is being able to go through difficult things: laughing is a way of being able to think together about something without it becoming a drama. Humor is a tool, it is a device that we have to have a conversation about difficult topics and that it is open. Another tool is to take things in the third person. If they tell you about a couple who has had a problem, it seems like something common, until it’s your turn, because it seems to you that the universe has ended. Many times, precisely to be able to speak well of things that are very difficult, you have to take perspective.

P. In the book Palaces for the people (Capitán Swing) warns of the disappearance of places where the community meets to make that social fabric, are those spaces where the conversation arises being lost?

R. Yes, this is very important. The Greeks discovered that, that they had to retire to a place where there were ideal conditions, good music, good food, good drink and good people. And with that the magic happens immediately. What is the opposite of that? Twitter. These mixing spaces, like the public school, the café and the tavern, are critical, and indeed we may be missing them. And with them we would be losing the value of bringing together people who have different perspectives on things and who can meet in a friendly place and not in a place of confrontation. That has been an enormous factory of social progress and human progress. Everything we do we do to have good conversations, it is in the essence of the human condition.

One of the episodes of ‘I know what you’re thinking’, the series by Mariano Sigman for EL PAÍS Video: Mariano Sigman, Luis Manuel Rivas, Alvaro de la Rua

P. Humans are not only social animals, but conversational animals.

R. Yes, social networks work for that. You have been somewhere, but you feel like you haven’t been if you can’t tell the rest of the world about it. And things make sense and become real, not as soon as you have done them, but as soon as you can tell about it.

P. He also talks about the importance of words: a study showed that when Israelis and Palestinians sit down to talk, they do not understand the same thing when they talk about “peace”.

R. It is a fundamental problem of human communication, which is what is called the granularity of words. That an infinity of things happen to us and we have very few words to tell them. And many times people do not agree because we use them wrong. When you go to the doctor and you have a discomfort, what you are looking for is precisely that he finds the word that corresponds to that discomfort. But many times, the problem is that there is a communication difficulty that makes them give you a word for what you have that is not adequate. Or when you think that what you have is that you are angry and the only thing you have done is that you have put a bad word to what happened to you and it makes you unable to express it and communicate it well to others and that things, From there, they get noticeably worse.

P. Hannah Arendt wrote that loneliness fuels totalitarianism.

R. Loneliness is not having someone to talk to, not having someone to talk to in a good way. It seems to me a great exercise to think if you have that person with whom you can talk about anything openly. It is not usually the couple, a father, a son, because precisely with all those ties you have many expectations and it is very difficult to avoid judgment. It is usually a good friend, that person with whom you can talk about anything, who will listen to you, with whom you can be wrong, you can say the worst things in the world, all your demons, someone with whom you have the right to talk at any time. finished. That’s like a huge parachute for health. It’s not guesswork, that’s science. There is a lot of science that shows that when you have that person, the evolution of your entire mental and physical health is much better than if you don’t have that person. There are a lot of well-known health factors: not smoking, a non-sedentary life, avoiding stress, having a good sleep… We have understood that one can cultivate a good life, but it is still not so popular voice that having a good space for conversation is a fundamental tool for health care, not just for the good life. Loneliness is toxic.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.