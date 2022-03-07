Mariazel: 5 PHOTOS of her beginnings that show all her beauty and talent

Mariazel is considered one of the nicest women in the entire show business because it is thanks to her participation in “I Fall Laughing” that he has been able to win the affection of the public since in this program he has had the opportunity to demonstrate his funny personality, in addition, on social networks as well has stood out thanks to its spectacular beauty and it is about this that we will talk on this occasion because we will present you 5 photos that show how beautiful she looked from the beginning of her artistic career.

How did Mariazel see herself at the beginning of her career?

Mariazel Olle Casals is the name of the beautiful actress and host born in Barcelona Spain on August 9, 1982 and it is known that He has always had an interest in belonging to the world of entertainment so during his childhood and adolescence he was trained in different art institutions.

The first experience of Mariazel as a professional actress she was in the theater and she was only 7 years old and said production was a staging of “Little Red Riding Hood” where he shared credits with Manuel “El Loco Valdés”but once this stage was over, it took several years for it to debut on television.

It was at the beginning of the 2000s when Mariazel made her debut on television and did so in different TV Azteca programs such as “What we women keep silent”In addition, he participated in other productions of the Ajusco television station such as soap operas “Machos” and “Los Sánchez”.

After a few years, Mariazel decides to leave TV Azteca and in 2009 is when experience as a driver and it was his first job in this facet, it was in a touristic program of the pay channel “TVC”, where he discovered that driving would be one of his strengths, so he did not hesitate to look for an opportunity on Televisa, however, in said television station was assigned to the host of sports programs as “Interactive Tribune” where she immediately stood out and began to be considered to participate in more relevant programs such as “Más deporte” and “La Jugada”.

After standing out as a sports host, in 2016 Mariazel is considered to participate in “Esta Cañón” with Yordi Rosado and it is from this moment when the also actress begins to obtain more and more fame because in said program he was able to show his funny personality and that his talent for driving went beyond sports programs, so he was also participating in other productions.

As of 2018, Mariazel joined “Me Caigo de Risa” and since then she has become one of the favorite members of “the dysfunctional family” because in addition to being considered one of the most beautiful in the cast, he has also managed to win over the public with his charisma and peculiar sense of humor Well, on more than one occasion he has surprised with his funny occurrences.

KEEP READING:

Mariazel and Mariana Echeverría are the protagonists of the best MEMES of ‘Me Caigo de Risa’

From the pool, Mariazel turns on the net in a blue swimsuit and sunglasses | PHOTO