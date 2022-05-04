Mariazel competes with Scarlett Johanson! Paralyze the networks with a “Black Widow” style outfit: PHOTO

Currently one of the conductors The most beloved and funniest on Mexican television is Mariazel, who, thanks to her work as an actress and presenter, has established herself as one of the women most important within the entertainment industry in Mexico.

Let’s remember that Mariazel She was one of the members of the program “I fall laughing”, where she was consolidated as one of the favorites of said program, which is one of the most televised In our country.

In sum, we can find the work of Mariazel in various productions where she has worked with her as an actress, in addition to the fact that we can find her in various sports coverage for TUDN and in all of them she has stood out due to her unparalleled charisma, which has made the public follow her and be constantly aware of each of her Steps.

Mariazel and the hardest moment in her life

Remember that a few years ago Mariazel he faced one of the most critical and hard moments of his life after he was shot in the face and his appearance underwent some changes physicalthis after what in 2005 was the victim of an assault.

However, this hard stage in her life is in the past, and Mariazel is currently in one of the best stages of her career. professionalThis after he studied at Cefat on TV Azteca and little by little he was introduced to the media, which is why he is currently one of the most established figures in the show business.

Mariazel dresses as “Black Widow”

It is under this panorama that easy understand how the famous has several thousand followers through their social networks, who are constantly aware of each of their publicationsand now the spread of a photograph in which Mariazel looks radiant in an outfit similar to that of “Black Widow”, a role played by Scarlett Johansson, so Internet users have not hesitated to compare her with this emblematic American actress, because they assured that in addition to the clothes she wears, her beauty is at the same level as that of the renowned Hollywood actress.

