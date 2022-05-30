Mariazel dances reggaeton in a blue mini dress and is filled with praise on TikTok | VIDEO

Mariazel He has won the hearts of the public with his charisma and talent in front of the cameras, also surprising for his ability to dance to the reggaeton rhythm with which this time he joined a challenge in TikTok where he showed off his statuesque figure.

The former participant “I Fall Laughing” He has left his followers breathless with his fun TikTok videos, because with them he takes the opportunity to delight the pupil of Internet users by being seen in tight outfits or mini dresses while performing complicated dance challenges.

This time the Spanish host left her fans speechless with an entertaining video with which some followers who are mothers managed to identify themselves, because in it she says she is excited to hear the song “Rakata” by Wisin y Yandel and confessing that she could not help but dance to it no matter the place.

“Me at my daughter’s school festival”, is the message with which the clip begins accompanied by the song “The Little Frog” by Tatiana, but there is a drastic change and reggaeton is heard in the background while the message changes: “When suddenly they put on the song that turns me on”.

Instantly, Mariazel can’t help but take the “forbidden steps” as she takes off her black sweater and sensually sways her hips to the beat of “Rakata,” all the while showing off her figure in a turquoise mini dress with a plunging neckline.

Mariazel’s dances

This is not the first time that the also actress has conquered the public with her daring hip movements, as she has also joined the celebrities who perform complicated dance challenges on TikTok and among them is in “Anitta Challenge”.

The holidays have not been an excuse for Mariazel and it is through her social networks that she shares all the details, including funny moments in which she takes the opportunity to show off her dancing skills, although this time in a bathing suit.

Accompanied by her daughter, her husband, her co-workers or even in her pajamas, Mariazel does not miss a moment to pamper her followers with sensual dance steps with which she raises the temperature.

