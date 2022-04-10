Mariazel: this was the accident that disfigured her face 20 years ago

The driver Mariazel Olle He is one of the most recognizable faces on television. Recently it was in the news because he left the program ‘Me Caigo de Risa’ in which he worked for quite some time for the Televisa Univisión network to face new work projects.

Mariazel She is also one of the most beautiful women in the world of entertainment and shows it daily on her social networks, where she shares for her more than three and a half million followers from all latitudes her best look photos, poses, trips and moments in family.

Mariazel She has several cosmetic touch-ups on her beautiful face, but most of them are due to the important surgery she had to go through 20 years ago when an assailant shot her in the face when she was leaving Ajusco. For her it was another day but she did not expect that when she left her work, a man would try to kidnap her.

Mariazel. Source: instagram @mariazelzel

During the struggle, the man shot at the height of the chin at Mariazel when she was only 19 years old. Bystanders called an ambulance and she immediately received medical assistance. As a consequence, they had to place a titanium plate on her chin because the bullet entered through there and exited through one of her ears.

Mariazel. Source: instagram @ShowmundialShow

Fortunately for Mariazel There were no scars left on her face and today it is one of the keys to her beauty, but before the accident she looked quite different. She had ultra thin eyebrows, and her face looked very thin as well as her nose. After the bad moment, she dedicated herself to succeeding with her career.