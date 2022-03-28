Maribel Guardia and the most flattering spring dresses

Maribel Guardia She is one of the actresses who has the most fun trying new clothes and outfits. Her social networks are full of these looks and, since spring has arrived, we selected her dresses ideal for this season and super flattering.

Spring is the season of dresses. Time helps and we begin to show a little more legs and arms, sheathed in these garments. If you still don’t know what the dress What else can benefit you? Maribel Guardia will teach us to find the chosen one.

Maribel Guardia chooses a very spring minidress. Photo: Instagram.

The first dress from Maribel Guardia It is a short one in lemon yellow with a white dot print. The short-sleeved design with ruffled hem is perfect for those women with hourglass bodies who don’t need a belt or any other accessory to shape their figure.

In addition, this type of round neckline is the most ideal for women with a prominent bust who want to favor that area and do not know how. Do not add belts, because otherwise the figure will look very divided between the lower ruffle and the neckline.

This design is perfect for square or rectangular figures. Find out why! Photo: Instagram.

East dress long blue with colorful flowers Maribel Guardia It is indicated for women with a square or rectangular body. Why? Because this design has a V-neckline, cut-outs at the waist and a bow, all ideas that are perfect for turning that type of figure into an hourglass one. Also, it is a dress that thanks to the neckline helps to stylize any type of body, and the bow allows to refine and mark the silhouette.

Maribel Guardia opts for this very flattering printed design. Photo: Instagram.

Maribel Guardia She is a great lover of dresses prints like this, very beachy and spring. The piece with short sleeves, a V-neckline and a bow is a special design for women with a pear-shaped silhouette (shoulders narrower than hips and a narrow waist), because it gives more importance to the bust than to the hips, which generates a balance between the two zones.

Maribel Guardia choose the dresses most flattering for these body types. Take advantage of spring to use them!

*Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have any doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable, regardless of your height or any other physical characteristics!