Maribel Guardia as a daring little devil in a revealing fiery red bustier dress | Special: Instagram

Flaunting her statuesque figure, Maribel Guardiaposted a video on her social networks in which she appears captivatingly posing from the garden of her luxurious mansion dressed in a revealing fiery red dress and made her fans’ hearts race.

Maribel Guardia squandered her incomparable beauty and her inexhaustible coquetry in a red dress made with a strapless lace bustier fitted to her tiny waist and a layered tulle skirt that revealed her shapely legs.

The ex-partner of the remembered Joan Sebastian modeled a revealing dress from the exclusive Black Secret store, showing off her long jet-black hair straightened with her characteristic bangs and smokey makeup that highlighted her tanned cheeks and delicate pink lips.

Maribel Guardia is one of the most acclaimed celebrities in the entertainment world and throughout her extensive artistic career she has conquered the audience with her undeniable talent, her charismatic personality, her stunning beauty and her statuesque figure.

The actress, singer and presenter of 62 years old She is one of the most influential artists in the entertainment industry and has managed to consolidate her career in theater, film and television over more than three decades in the medium of entertainment.

After a time away from the small screen, the former beauty queen from San José, Costa Rica, is filming the second season of the acclaimed telenovela “Crown of tears” where she will again share credits with her best friend Victoria Ruffo.

The continuation of the successful melodrama of Televisa will premiere during the second half of 2022 on the Las Estrellas channel and the wife of the prestigious lawyer Marco Chacón Fernández once again embodies the endearing character of Juliet Vasquez.

The acclaimed Costa Rican also plays the iconic character from Mrs. Ines in the fun staging “Comic Tenor” along with an unbeatable cast made up of Freddy and Germán Ortega, Arath de la Torre, El indio Brayan, Lalo España, Pierre Angelo, among other actors.

Maribel Guardia is one of the most popular celebrities on social networks, she has more than seven million followers on her official accounts and usually shares her favorite poses in which she appears dressed in outfits by renowned fashion designers.