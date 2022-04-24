Maribel Guardia as a young girl in military pajamas | Facebook

It seems that time does not pass by Maribel Guardiawell just uploaded one photo with a bold outfit, because not only does it show your radiant and smooth skin, but also wears a one-piece suit, which only covers the essentials, in a pose that allows us to appreciate very well the time in the gym and the diet to which the famous singer and actress is subjected.

With a military print and the edges of her short pajamas in pink, Maribel Guardia took this photo squatting inside her large closet, so she can be seen in the privacy of her room and with a big smile, wearing his youthful appearance.

Apparently the singer was about to go to bed, as it is also noted that she was barefoot and with a face without much makeup, although her lips, which draw a smile, look shiny. Her white skin tone contrasts with her long black hair, which she wears loose around her face, giving her a completely natural and carefree image, but looking really young.

Maribel Guardia, like a young girl in military pajamas. Photo: Instagram.



Maribel Guardia warned with this photo that she will be performing in her homeland; Costa Rica, in a Bullring and with the surprise that she will give a very Mexican show, since she commented that she will sing with the accompaniment of a mariachi.

See you tomorrow at the bullring of #quebradagrande #tilaranguanacaste #costarica don’t miss my show with mariachi Sweet dreams “.

A few hours after Maribel Guardia uploaded this photo, the Likes, by her followers, did not wait, having so far more than 60 thousand of them in this publication of her official Instagram account.

In addition, as usual, the reaction messages to said portrait have not stopped appearing. It stands out that the famous ‘Albertan‘ from the series ‘Mary of all Angels’ put several emojis of a little flame on it. The entertainment journalist Juan Manuel Cortes wrote to her: Beautiful!

Meanwhile, her fans have also filled her with more ‘little flames’, hearts and ‘little faces in love’, as well as words of support, affection, admiration and many compliments on how ‘pretty she looks’.

Without a doubt, at 62 years of age, Maribel Guardiaremains the woman we met in the world of Mexican entertainment, several decades ago, because it really seems that the years do not pass by her, also being the example of an independent woman who continues to work for her.