Maribel Guardia celebrates her 63rd birthday looking great and more beautiful than ever

This May 29, Maribel Guardia celebrates her 63rd birthdaywhich is why he shared a message of thanks for reaching this age in fullness and of course, looking more beautiful and spectacular than ever.

The celebration began from the early hours of this Sunday, when the television star shared through her official Instagram account a message with which she celebrated reaching this age surrounded by her loved ones and the love of the public, who have accompanied her on dates as special as this.

“I cannot let my birthday go by without thanking God for another year of life, for all the blessings he has poured into my life and that of everyone I love. Awareness and experience are some of the gifts that come with maturity. and make it one of the most beautiful stages of life. On this day I want to thank all of you for your shows of affection, for your support, for accompanying me on this journey that is life and being part of my family“, Wrote the actress and singer along with a photograph in which she posed in a white bikini.

Later, he shared a series of photos of the celebration, in which he can be seen surrounded by his loved ones, Julian Figueroa, Marco Chacon, Imelda Tunonhis grandson Juliancito and his beloved niece Maribelwho joined the celebration and posed between huge golden balloons and in different shades of pink, while she shines in an elegant magenta dress made for this special date and that once again accentuated her curves.

And what better way to celebrate life than showing off the statuesque silhouette that has positioned her as one of the most beautiful celebrities on the small screen, on stage and on social networks. This is how she shared a video days before in which she wore a tiny white bikini while walking on a beach in Acapulco, Guerrero.

Maribel del Rocio Fernandez Garcia It is the real name of the artist, who debuted in the world of entertainment in 1978, the year in which she obtained the title of Miss Costa Rica when she was only 17 years old; Thanks to this, she was invited by Televisa to study at the Center for Artistic Education. To her successful career as a singer, 5 albums in various genres are added, among which the Mexican Regional stands out, which has led her to occupy a place as a grupera goddess in Mexico. She also highlights her participation as a host, film, television and theater actress, in the latter breaking attendance levels.

