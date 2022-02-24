Maribel Guardia conquered everyone at 62 with her youthful look

Maribel Guardia spoke a few weeks ago about an alleged relapse with alcohol by her son Julián Figueroa. She has been talking about her son’s drinking problem for some time.

“It’s not true, Julián is studying psychology. He is taking courses, because he is studying philosophy on the other hand… he takes classes, but thank God he has been very well ”he indicated. Maribel in a meeting with the media. Then the beautiful driver spoke about the alleged marital problems of her son with her current wife: “They are wonderfully well and I get along incredibly well with her, I love her very much. We share many things and we have an unbeatable relationship”.

A few hours ago, Maribel Guardia He published a photo on his official Instagram account that delighted a large part of his millions of followers around the world. In them you can see the Latina displaying all her beauty in front of the camera from the stairs of her home. The television host wore a printed sports outfit made up of pants and a top. The Latin brunette complemented her look with her loose hair, stiletto heels, accessories and her red lipstick.

“#Happy #Wednesday We are rich when we have HEALTH. Everything else is luxury. #look @varieties_onlinegt” was the simple and positive text that he chose guard caption to accompany his recent snapshot on the popular network of the little camera.

Source: Instagram Maribel Guardia

As expected, this post, which has Joan Sebastián’s ex-wife as its main protagonist, was quickly filled with likes, easily surpassing the barrier of 10,000 hearts. In addition, the Latin artist received hundreds of messages of affection and praise for her chosen look and her magnificent physical figure, from her most faithful followers.