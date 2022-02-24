Maribel Guardia conquered everyone at 62 with her youthful look

Maribel Guardia spoke a few weeks ago about an alleged relapse with alcohol by her son Julián Figueroa. She has been talking about her son’s drinking problem for some time.

“It’s not true, Julián is studying psychology. He is taking courses, because he is studying philosophy on the other hand… he takes classes, but thank God he has been very well ”he indicated. Maribel in a meeting with the media. Then the beautiful driver spoke about the alleged marital problems of her son with her current wife: “They are wonderfully well and I get along incredibly well with her, I love her very much. We share many things and we have an unbeatable relationship”.

