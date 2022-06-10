Maribel Guardia dazzles fans in melon dress with opening | INSTAGRAM

for our beautiful Costa Rican artistMaribel Guardia, modeling has become one of her daily activities, taking advantage of the beautiful spaces she has inside her home to pose and share with us the new dresses that are for sale in the online stores with which she collaborates.

This time uploaded a new piece entertainment in its Instagram oficial, an account where he has more than 7.6 million followers, a photo where he appears in one of his favorite poses, marking his stylized silhouette before the camera and demonstrating the first quality that he manages in his content.

She managed to gather tens of thousands of ‘likes’ and also many comments where Internet users took the opportunity to write their best compliment, compliments and of course also expressing everything they feel for her, supporting her at all times and in any of the projects. in which he participates.

The singer He has managed to establish an excellent relationship with his fans, maintaining communications and sharing a little more of his life whenever he has the opportunity, taking advantage of these times of social networks, which help a lot to make this connection practically instantaneous.

It is not for nothing that the actress has positioned herself as one of the most important in the entertainment world in Mexico and Latin America, since her arrival in the country mediated by both film and television producers and has participated in countless promotions of products, programs, works of theater, of everything a little and in everything it has proven to be very good.

Maribel Guardia shares her beautiful photo session with her Instagram fans.



Maribel Guardia has recently participated in a very important play called the comic Tenorio, where she has also shown how much she loves being in front of a live audience, receiving their warm applause and, above all, entertaining, which is her passion.

It is also staged, it is currently on tour in Mexico, they were recently in Morelia and have scheduled dates in different states, an excellent opportunity for their audience to meet her in person and enjoy her role as “doña Inés”.

It is also staged, it is currently on tour in Mexico, they were recently in Morelia and have scheduled dates in different states, an excellent opportunity for their audience to meet her in person and enjoy her role as "doña Inés".