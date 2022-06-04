Maribel Guardia dazzles fans with an intrepid outfit | INSTAGRAM

Sometimes the followers of Maribel Guardia, the beautiful Costa Rican artist who does not stop reaping successes in Mexico, they get used to observing her publications and her modeling photos, however, this time they were surprised thanks to the intrepid black outfit she was wearing, revealing a very flirtatious appearance.

The famous He was in his home, right from the balcony where he loves to do his Photo shootsthis time with a very peculiar clothing design, once again promoting one of the online stores with which it collaborates.

This new collection made the actress will look much younger, all thanks to the components of her wardrobe, making Internet users very interested and of course they enjoyed her beauty to the max.

There were more than 43,000 people who gave her their respective “likes”, as well as many of them dedicated time to write the best compliments, compliments and declarations of love they have to make her, always faithful and seeking to support her in everything they do. goes up.

Sometimes their entertainment pieces have fewer interactions, but this is usually due to the style of clothing that I wear, but as we already mentioned, this collection really stood out and everything was reflected in the numbers.

Maribel Guardia shares her new session with followers.



Maribel Guardia is not only dedicated to modeling, we know that she is also an excellent singer and that she does not occasionally perform concerts in Mexico as well as the United States and some other countries, she was also participating in “Albertano contra los Mostros”, a comedy program where He accompanied his partner the actor Ariel Miramontes and where he also got some good laughs from his audience.

Another of the activities that he most likes to carry out his work in the theater, presenting us with the staging of ‘Tenorio Cómica’, where he plays “doña Inés”, a role that has filled him with satisfaction and where he also enjoys the warm applause from those present.

To finish, it only remains to invite you to stay and continue enjoying everything interesting and new about this famous woman and many others, news from the entertainment world, entertainment and more that we recommend you do not miss.