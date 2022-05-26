Maribel Guardia dazzles modeling happily in a short dress | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful and dear Costa Rican artistMaribel Guardia, does not let a single day go by without pampering her Instagram followers with a new photograph, she does everything possible to make a daily publication and this time we will tackle one that she made a few hours ago, modeling very happily in a beautiful short dress.

The famous has a lot of experience in this modelinghas been able to work with different brands, companies and projects, always giving her all to obtain top quality results, something that she achieved again this time, using one of her best poses and showing how lucky she feels to be able to continue supporting his family through his efforts.

The actress has been in contact with some online stores, who sought his name and face to collaborate, after the world situation this business model has worked perfectly, it has become a whole influencer and it has helped to make more people aware of those online stores.

It may interest you: Celia Lora is barely covered with tape and “only fans” enjoy

The photographs are normally taken from her home, she found several corners that she considers special for a photoshootthis time the balcony of his house, a place where he already has many snapshots, but all with different sets of clothes you can get in the link that he leaves us in the description.

But that’s not all, the too singer I take this opportunity to express one of the secrets that she follows to be able to be happy: “To be happy you have to eliminate two things, the fear of a bad future, and the memory of a bad past. Live this present time intensely”.

Maribel Guardia shared her secret and how expert she is in modeling.



In this way, Maribel Guardia shows us that she applies many of the tips left, there is no doubt that she is quite happy to do what she likes and above all to do it in such a good way as she has not been shown in countless occasions.

Let us remember that at the moment she is participating in a play called ‘Comic Tenorio’, where accompanied by other great actors they have enjoyed the stage and the live audience very much, seeking to bring back this beautiful tradition that is the theater.

In addition, he was recently in a comedy show called “Albertano contra los mostros”, accompanying his partner Ariel Miramontes in an adventure that worked perfectly and got a few laughs out of him, dear audience, surely he will not stop participating in other projects and We recommend being on Show News so you can find out everything.