Maribel Guardia demonstrates how to wear a pink dress at 62 years old

Maribel Guardia spoke a few days ago in the context of the alleged relapse of her son, Julián Figueroa with alcohol. After recent rumors that Figueroa, son of the artist and the late Joan Sebastian, had fallen into alcohol problems, her mother decided to break the silence and reveal the situation in which the young man is.

It was in a meeting with the media, where Maribel He mentioned that the reasons why his son has recently been kept out of the public eye is because he is focused on his studies and not because of the malicious speculation attributed to him.

In addition, Maribel Guardia He assured that both his son and his wife are in a good stage of their lives and denied that they had marital problems and above all, that he was admitted to a rehabilitation center.

On the other hand, the 62-year-old Costa Rican actress and singer made it clear that she is as radiant as ever. Through her Instagram account, Maribel showed a photo of her where she is wearing a bubblegum pink dress, which reveals her legs. The rest of the outfits is makeup, shoes of the same color and a lot of glamour.

Maribel Guardia posing. Source: Instagram @maribelguardia.

The post of Maribel Guardiawhich is accompanied by an affectionate message from her wishing good vibes, already exceeds 13 thousand likes and has comments from all her Internet users in every corner of the continent, which make her feel unique.