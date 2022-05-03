Maribel Guardia exudes sensuality on her son’s birthday; she breaks the nets with fitted leather pants

Maribel Guardia She is one of the most beloved actresses and hosts in Mexico. Her talent and beauty led her to steal the hearts of viewers from the first moment she touched Aztec soil. On this occasion, the Costa Rican appeared on social networks to send a message full of love to your son for his birthday.

The actress did not hesitate to share a photo where they appear embraced, but what caught the attention was not the message, but the sensuality that Maribel squandered with her clothing, since you can see her incredible body with fitted pants and an animal print blouse.

“#Happybirthday @julian_f.f I wish that this return to the sun comes full of blessings, with God in your heart and surrounded by love, health and prosperity. I feel very proud to be your mother and I ask God to give me the opportunity to witness each one of your achievements and your happiness, keep chasing your dreams and go where your heart takes you”, can be read in the message.

Maribel’s outfit

The one born in Costa Rica is one of the great queens of Instagram. Despite the passing of the years, the beauty queen continues to show that beauty has no expiration date, since in each of her publications she demonstrates her statuesque body. As if time did not pass in front of her.

In the photo she used to celebrate the birthday of the son she had with Joan Sebastian, you can see that she is wearing a long-sleeved animal print blouse with a plunging neckline that shows a bit of her sensuality. The set was accompanied by fitted leather pants that perfectly show her silhouette and her shapely legs.

Maribel’s son was always involved in show business, but instead of following in his mother’s footsteps, Joan Sebastian’s son decided to lean towards regional Mexican music. Now At 27 years old, he is seeking to impose himself in the genre with a different proposal by being a composer and singer..

