Maribel Guardia falls in love with the nets with a mini dress and Barbie-style look

Maribel Guardia is one of the most beloved actresses in the middle of the show thanks to her talent and sympathyin addition to the fact that it has become a fashion reference regardless of his age since he has a statuesque figure who does not hesitate to show off with revealing outfits like el mini dress with which he joined the trend barbie core.

The totally pink looks have become one of the favorites of celebrities in Hollywood such as Dua Lipa, Zendaya, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly who have been inspired by the famous doll barbie 90swhose fashion arrived with the Valentino fashion show at the end of 2021 and gained strength with the live-action that is being prepared starring Margot Robbie.

Maribel Guardia Barbie style dress. Photo: Instagram @maribelguardia

the fever ofl barbie style reached celebrities in Mexico and among them the actress Maribel Guardia stands out, who conquered her more than 7 million followers on Instagram with a pink mini dress that she gave a elegant touch with buttons at the neckline and a bow at the waist that perfectly outlined her figure.

In addition, he took with him some sneakers with a classic pointed design whose girly detail is found in the color pink and the transparency with which he showed that he took care of even the smallest detail, because through them you can see that the polish on his toenails is also in shades of pink, just like his make-up who shone with his curly hair and volume.

Secret of Maribel Guardia

Through its social networks actress of “Crown of Tears” shares some tips to achieve her enviable figure, although with this she shows discipline since it consists of a strict exercise routine and controversial diet that managed to surprise his fans.

During an interview, she explained that her toned figure is the result of a diet in which avoid eating foods high in sugar and limits his carbohydrate intake to one every day: “When I eat an omelet in the morning, the rest of the day and I eat another one and avoid bread.”

Purples are also part of the Barbiecore trend. Photo: IG @maribelguardia

She assured that she does enjoy desserts, pizzas or sweet bread, although she does so when her weight is where she wants and only once a week, otherwise she only eats one carbohydrate a week and avoids all these increases during the rest of the week. days. Instead she brings some vegetables and healthy snacks to help her avoid fast food.

The actress pointed out that her diet takes her from the hand of a specialistwho also prescribes some vitamins and minerals to complement it and take care of its health.

