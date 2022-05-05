Entertainment

Maribel Guardia generated a wave of praise with this photograph in which she is seen very well accompanied

One more time, Maribel Guardia drew attention to the content he shared on his account Instagram. The 62-year-old Costa Rican artist has seven and a half million followers on the web, they are aware of every move she makes and fill her comment posts.

Maribel Guardia

Now, Guard He shared a very well accompanied photograph that generated a wave of praise. “What an honor to work with these two great actors. My precious friend Olivia Collins and my beloved friend Ariel Miramontes. Have seenAlbertan against the monsters? They show it on Sundays at 7:30. Sweet Dreams for all”wrote next to the postcard in which she is seen with her castmates.

