One more time, Maribel Guardia drew attention to the content he shared on his account Instagram. The 62-year-old Costa Rican artist has seven and a half million followers on the web, they are aware of every move she makes and fill her comment posts.

Now, Guard He shared a very well accompanied photograph that generated a wave of praise. “What an honor to work with these two great actors. My precious friend Olivia Collins and my beloved friend Ariel Miramontes. Have seenAlbertan against the monsters? They show it on Sundays at 7:30. Sweet Dreams for all”wrote next to the postcard in which she is seen with her castmates.

“My favorite villain you are very beautiful, have a good night and sweet dreams”, “Precious”, “How divine you are”, “Great job everyone”, “Lucky to work and get along so well with your colleagues”, “Precious as always” , “What cute little witches”, “Your character is exquisite, the laughs that the program makes me” Y “Albertano is chosen by God”are some of the many comments that can be read.

Maribel Guardia generated a wave of praise with this photograph in which she is seen very well accompanied

The image is of some moment of the rest of the filming of Albertano against the monstersthe recent premiere of Univision. It is a comic strip that tells the story of Albertano, a seductive, friendly and somewhat fearful neighborhood heartthrob who is persecuted by the witch Casilda who needs to devour her heart in order to be eternally young and beautiful.

It is a fight between good and evil, Guard plays the evil businesswoman Lola D’Bo who seeks to join the witch Casilda to obtain the secret of eternal youth.