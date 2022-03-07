Maribel Guardia is presumed fresh and fun this Sunday | INSTAGRAM

As we could read in her comments, “Every day more beautiful”, Maribel Guardia never ceases to surprise her audience, even her colleagues from the world of showmodeling put an excellent level in your photos of networks social.

On this occasion we will address his most recent publication in Instagrama photograph that came this Sunday and in which I also take the opportunity to wish you an excellent day, apart of course showing off your natural talent to look perfect in front of the cameras, what is it photogenic.

Also, after having so many Photo shoots and to this day, it is considered one of the favorites of viewers and Internet users for a reason, a success that seems not to end.

Her outfit is made up of a blue hat that combines perfectly with a dress that contains flowers of the same color in its print, it simply looks wonderful.

This is how she manages to collaborate with online stores that send her these products to the comfort of her home, of course finding and taking advantage of the most beautiful corners to use as a stage and demonstrate her skills influencer.

Maribel Guardia shares her most recent modeling jobs.



And it is that practically she would not like to wear one of her outfits, they are really very cute and she has been able to highlight how looking good also makes her feel much better, without neglecting, of course, the exercise of good nutrition.

Maribel Guardia knows that there needs to be a balance in these aspects to remain happy and to be able to continue to be grateful for everything she has been able to experience and, of course, also for the fruits of her efforts.

