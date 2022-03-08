Maribel Guardia looks beautiful from the play “El Tenorio Cómica” | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful and talented Costa Rican actressMaribel Guardia, has been striving to continue being relevant and also working to support her family, participating in various projects and one of them is a play called “The Comic Tenorio”.

On this occasion also model She was in charge of showing off how beautiful she looks on stage, a photo published on her official Instagram for entertainment where she appears playing her character mrs. Ines.

We were able to see the beautiful dress, the shoes, the stockings and of course all the accessories that make up her characteras well as that smile and that sweet personality that characterizes her.

Internet users quickly came to enjoy the contentsthey gave him more than 10,000 likes in a few hours and the number continues to grow, he caught the attention of thousands of people who have not yet had the opportunity to go see his staging.

And it is that the famous has already been participating in this project for several months, one of the most important that she currently has and one that excites her the most, being able to revive a tradition as beautiful as theater for her is a privilege.

Maribel Guardia shares what she looks like on the “Comic Tenorio” stage.



This is how Maribel Guardia showed us a little more about her work and of course she was also in charge of showing off her beauty, that silhouette that has cost her so much to keep healthy with exercise routines in her personal gym and of course also taking care of her diet.

Sometimes he also dedicates himself to sharing other of his works with us, such as one of the most recent, that of being an influencer for different online stores, promoting some of his clothes that you can buy and that come to your home.

