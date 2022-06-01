Maribel Guardia looks gorgeous in an elegant dress for a gala | INSTAGRAM

Surely you already know Maribel Guardia very well, the famous Costa Rican artist who does not stop showing off on her social networks, beautiful to her 63 years recently fulfilled, the famous has been in constant communication with her fans and sharing the most special moments she has experienced.

On this occasion we will address one of his most recent publications in Instagrama piece of entertainment in which the famous decided to remember her attendance at a great event, all to congratulate one of her best friends, the Mexican producer “el Güero”, José Alberto Castro, placing a photograph together with him and his daughter Sofía Castro.

In the snapshot we could see that the three were wearing their most elegant outfits, a gala where of course the singer She managed to stand out from the other guests with her great beauty and support, the dress she was wearing is really impressive, probably designed by an expert on the subject and she of course also modeled it professionally.

Netizens can hardly believe how beautiful the actress It is observed even at this age, we have been able to see images of her past and she has always been very beautiful, but now not only that, but she has also gained a lot of experience and therefore she feels super grateful to be where she has come, sharing some phrases that she considers wise words worthy of sharing.

That is why users always thank him with their respective likes and take each of his contents to have tens of thousands of interactions, all grateful that he shares both his physique and his beautiful interior with us.

Maribel Guardia shares her best moments and congratulates her friend looking spectacular.



Maribel Guardia also celebrated her birthday this past Sunday, many would think that she wanted to give you a break from her work, but even on the day of her celebration she went and gave it her all on stage at ‘Tenorio Cómica’, a play where they were celebrating the both those present and their co-stars.

Let us remember that the famous one has already been participating in this staging for a few months, seeking to return to the beautiful tradition that is the theater, an excellent proposal where the attendees, apart from being able to meet her in person, also enjoy the performance of an excellent production.

