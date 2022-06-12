Maribel Guardia, Lourdes Munguía unseats her with great beauty | Facebook

At 61 years old, Lourdes Munguía is considered among the artists who show off an enviable figure, so much so that she has always been compared to her contemporaries. Maribel Guardia 63 years old and Olivia Collins of 64, and at three they seem to have the secret of the eternal youth and cause an impact when showing off their silhouettes perfect.

Lourdes Munguia, is a Mexican theater, film and television actress and playmate of adult magazines. She kicked off her career in the late 1970s in the movie “Amor a la mexicana.” She later was part of the cast of the telenovela “Gabriel y Gabriela” in 1982. It was from this moment that her career began to take shape.

Since then, Lourdes has been one of the most attractive artists for the male audience due to her obvious charms, which in the middle of 2022 still looks open, since she has uploaded a photo where we see her in a delicate and tight garment for that moments of intimacy.

Recently, the actress, who has adapted to the digital world and the new era of social networks, consented to her followers that she has on her Instagram account, with a photograph in which she poses from a garden wearing her preserved and molded figure, wearing a beautiful, delicate and tight satin gown in bone color, a piece that stands out for its lace on the sides, which, due to its transparency, raised the color of many of her followers.

Sitting on the grass and brushing with her right hand some purple flowers that she has in front of her, while with her left hand she holds her profile pose, we see her with a loose, natural and wide smile, which stands out for the colorful color of her lips red.

Her head points slightly to the sky, closing her eyes because of the sun’s rays that fall on her, while her long black hair falls behind her, which contrasts with her white skin, making her look young and beautiful.

Sometimes you should stop and smell the scent of flowers! the actress wrote in her photograph.

Although, since she began her career, Lourdes Munguía has been one of the most beloved actresses by the Mexican public, in recent times, she has continued to cause a furor on social networks with her mischievous photographs, such as this postcard with which she raised the temperature when wearing with a press that is only used in the bedroom.

the beautiful actress, Lourdes Munguiawho recently participated in the telenovela “overcome the past“, Every day she is more active on networks like Instagram, where she has captivated her loyal fans and the new generations, who recognize that despite being 61 years old, she looks spectacular with her beautiful silhouette.