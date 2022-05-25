Maribel Guardia models in a pink suit with attitude and joy | INSTAGRAM

Our dear Costa Rican artistMaribel Guardia does not stop collaborating with various online stores with her so that she is one of their main representatives, wearing her new clothes with all the attitude and style.

On this occasion the famous actress She was wearing a nice very short Mexican pink suit, combining it with elegant slippers and using one of her favorite poses from the entrance of her home, very happy to be able to continue working.

Even in the photo she appears well accompanied by her two puppies, those pets are always there for her, giving her that company and affection that she likes so much. driver TV, we know that he is a very nice person and he has shown us on multiple occasions with his publications and stories.

The stairs where she was modeling are one of her favorite settings, looking for a prettier corner to continue posing and doing her work. influencergetting many users to click on the online store and get one of the products that the singer recommends to us and that olmos shows how it would look worn, even observing the separate garments as already on a model.

So far, it has managed to get tens of thousands of likes, numbers that continue to rise and that demonstrate the great attention it receives every day from Internet users who do not stop enjoying its content or pieces of entertainment.

Maribel Guardia shared this new session for her Instagram followers.



We know very well that Maribel Guardia has been very busy lately, she has been working very hard for years to support her family and recently she has had the opportunity to participate in various projects and give everything as an actress, singer with the model and more.

For example, she has had some musical presentations where she sings the hits that she likes to perform so much, some of her colleagues from the entertainment world, always impressing on them her joy and her beautiful personality.

She is also participating in the play ‘Tenorio Cómica’, against several actors who have the same goal as her, to return to the beautiful tradition of theater, but that is not all, since she also appeared in a comedy program, ‘Albertano contra los Mostros’, where she also has all the opportunity to make laugh those people who love her so much and support her in all the work she does.