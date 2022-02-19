Maribel Guardia publishes a photo of her youth showing even her tonsils in a swimsuit | Special: Instagram

Costa Rican artist Maribel Guardiarecalled a revealing photo session that she adorned several decades ago dressed in a mini leopard swimsuit showing the prominent curves with which she conquered the public when she was young.

Flaunting her charms, Maribel Guardia posed captivatingly in front of the camera wearing a tiny two-piece animal print swimsuit that revealed her tiny waist, her flat abdomen and her shapely legs.

The actress, singer and presenter of 62 years old She squandered her inexhaustible coquetry from a photo studio, showing off her voluminous jet-black hair in soft waves with a side parting and smoky makeup that highlighted her tanned cheeks and delicate pink lips.

Maribel Guardia is one of the most acclaimed celebrities in the entertainment world and throughout her extensive artistic career she has conquered the audience with her undeniable talent, her charismatic personality, her stunning beauty and her statuesque figure.

The ex-partner of Joan Sebastian She has managed to consolidate her career in theater, film and television over more than three decades in the entertainment industry and has become one of the most influential artists in the entertainment industry.

Currently, the wife of the prestigious lawyer Marco Chacón Fernández is in the middle of recording the second season of the acclaimed telenovela “Crown of tears” where she will again share credits with her dear friend Victoria Ruffo.

The former beauty queen from San José, Costa Rica, once again embodies the character of Juliet Vasquez in the continuation of the successful Televisa melodrama that will premiere during the second half of 2022 on the Las Estrellas channel.

Maribel Guardia also plays the iconic character from Mrs. Ines in the fun staging “Comic Tenor” along with an unbeatable cast made up of Freddy and Germán Ortega, Arath de la Torre, El indio Brayan, Lalo España, Pierre Angelo, among other actors.

Maribel Guardia is one of the most popular celebrities on social networks, she has more than seven million followers on her official accounts and usually shares her favorite poses in which she appears dressed in outfits by renowned fashion designers.

