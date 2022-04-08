Maribel Guardia reacts to Andrés García’s declaration of love: “He’s crazy!”

Andrés García with Maribel Guardia / Mexico Agency

The Costa Rican presenter spoke to the recent statements made by Andrés García that he was in love with her at one time.

In an interview for the show TodayMaribel Guardia said she was surprised by her colleague’s confession, especially since he never mentioned it to her.

“Andres makes me funny because he makes some statements, first he said that he was once in love with me, that I never found out in my life, he was always a gentleman, the husband of one of my best friends,” said the also actress.

“Never in life, I was surprised when he said that he wanted me, and that I and I don’t know how much, I don’t know why he is making these statements now,” he added.

While the morning reporter reminded him that García said he had been in love with her, Guardia replied:

“That’s what he says, he’s crazy! Of course not, never in life, the circumstances did not occur, he never declared his love to me and he was the most handsome man in Mexico.”

Finally, Maribel categorically denied having had problems with García during the filming of the tape Peter Navajasafter the long-lived actor said that she had diva rudeness in said production.

“I was starting my career, I think that today I am not a bother, that I am already old enough to carry, at that time less so because I was just beginning to step on stage and you do not have the confidence to go and claim something,! imagine!, they send you through a tube”, he concluded.

