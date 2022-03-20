Maribel Guardia revealed if Vicente Fernández was jealous

“The last king“It has broken Televisa’s rating with 8 million viewers in Mexico alone and it is because the legal disputes between the production and the Fernández family have increased the desire to see the Vicente Fernandez bioseries. Due to the controversy, the opinion of Maribel Guardia, who has become the new Carmelita Salinas by giving his point of view on all the topics of entertainment.

So Vicente Fernández’s friend could not get rid of the media asking her about the rivalry that exists between the television station and the Dynasty. In the interview, the actress of “Corona de Esperanza” said that she understood the two parties involved since the production of Juan Osorio wants to pay tribute to the life of Don Chente for the great affection that the public has for him.

While the family is only protecting the naming rights and had decided to do something else, it was also valid.

Maribel Guardia reveals if Vicente Fernández was jealous

The 62-year-old singer was also questioned about the producer’s statements Reynaldo Lopez where he assured through Twitter that the “Charro de Huentitán was jealous and stopped races.

“Don Vicente always wanted to control everything around him: the media, the press, the radio, imitators and even other singers.s, he never allowed anyone to eat the crumbs that fell from his table, only he authorized whoever could imitate him,” said the Televisa producer.

What Maribel Guardia denied these assertions commenting that Vicente Fernández gave him the opportunity to get on his first palenques and was his godfather.

“I don’t think Vicente was jealous of anyone because he had the best voice in Mexico, I don’t think jealousy because he had everything, he is a man who was very successful from a young age and earned a lot of money. And to me in particular, he spoke first person, It didn’t happen to me because thanks to him I stepped on stage and for the opportunity he gave me I’m still singing“, concluded the actress.

Maribel Guardia and Vicente Fernández singing together